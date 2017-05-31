Yo' Durtty
Mike Will, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar & Rae Sremmurd Release Epic Visual For ‘Perfect Pint’

The Durtty Boyz

Following the release of Mike Will’s latest album, Ransom 2, the super producer dropped a music video to his new single, “Perfect Pint” which features Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd.

The Nabil directed video features UFO’s, giant avatars, a desert scene, flying cars, and subtitles of the lyrics.

Watch the official music video below:

