So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

The Problem With Thickanna Is You

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Rihanna is a woman of many accomplishments. She’s a successful singer with 23 Billboard Music Awards, 12 American Music Awards and 8 Grammy Awards. She is not only a style icon, but also a style authority, launching many successful collaborations with retailers from Manolo Blahnik to Puma and more.  She is philanthropic, recently receiving a Humanitarian Award from Harvard University, in addition to raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations and donating more than $2M of her personal funds. This is not even her own philanthropic organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation,

Rihanna ended her ANTI tour on November 26, 2016. We ALL know that performers are in crazy shape when on tour because they have a full show daily, practice daily, and more.

Butt now Rihanna is just out here accepting awards, uplifting the youth, making guest appearances on TV shows and living her life. And, yes, the internet noticed one additional thing: Thickanna is back.

New hair, new outfits. Which is your favorite: 1, 2 or 3? ✨

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Thickanna is the term of endearment, used by her Navy, for when Rihanna puts on a few pounds. It’s also imperative to observe, that when a woman gains a little weight, even if it’s noticeable, it shouldn’t be a headline.

Of course, when Rihanna is not on tour, it’s possible for her to gain a little weight. This has never stopped her from living her life. We like to think that she’s been living her best life, toking and smoking a little more than usual.


There is no denying that Rihanna loves her weed (and it’s clinically proven to increase ones appetite). Rihanna smokes all the time: while fishing, while kicking it with friends, during photo shoots and even in Dior. More weed + increased food intake – a tour = 7 pounds. This does NOT make her fat and our mentally warped society is, to put it simply, tripping.

I would like to also note that it was a white man, who has to identify his sexuality as “straight,” was the one to call Rihanna fat. Seriously.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 24, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty


This is not fat. What it is is body shaming and that’s not okay.


Even if Rihanna stepped out as a size 18, visibly plus-size woman, we are not at liberty to judge and critique her body. Yes, even though she is a celebrity. No, that’s not what she signed up for. Also, if we are calling Rihanna “fat,” what does that mean for the rest of America (who, by the way, is on average, a size 14)?

The rumors have even gone as far as saying she’s pregnant.

This isn’t commentary or real concern, it’s just rude. Until Rihanna is photographed asking for someone to give her their seat on the A train, y’all need to stay seated.

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her

She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Rihanna Under Fire Over Photoshopped Queen Elizabeth Photos

Rihanna Plays London Leg Of Her 777 Tour

16 Reasons We Love #Thickanna

20 photos Launch gallery

16 Reasons We Love #Thickanna

Continue reading 16 Reasons We Love #Thickanna

16 Reasons We Love #Thickanna

Thickanna is BACK! Rihanna is a fashion goddess. As a working entertainer, her body fluctuates, often. Currently, she is on her ANTI-tour so with all that dancing and gyrating, she's going to be super svelte and tone. What WE love about RiRi is that any ANY size, the Bajan beauty is comfortable in her body and loves herself. These are are all the photos we love of Thickanna rocking that body.


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest