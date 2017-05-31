Test
Trey Songz New Artist Mike Angel Talks About His New Single One Time And More

B High

Posted 16 mins ago
Leave a comment

Trey Songz new artis Mike Angel stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new single “One Time”. During the conversation Mike also talks about working with Trey and his brother Mu.

