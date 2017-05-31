ATL
PHRESHER: Wait A Minute, Whole Thang, New Project And More

B High

Posted 11 mins ago
Phresher stopped by Hot 1079 to drop off his new single Whole Thang to B High. During the convo Phresher talks about the success of his lead single “Wait A Minute” and how his life has changed since.

Continue reading PHRESHER: Wait A Minute, Whole Thang, New Project And More

