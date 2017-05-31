Lebron James L.A. Home Vandalized With N-WORD…Hate Crime

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lebron James L.A. Home Vandalized With N-WORD…Hate Crime

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty


Lebron James has now become the target of a hate crime.

An L.A. home owned by LeBron James was the target of a hate crime — someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate and detectives are now investigating, cops tell TMZ Sports.

Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. We’re told the word was scrawled on the outer gate.

We’re told investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors which may show the perpetrator.

Records show LeBron bought the house back in 2015 but it does not appear he lives there on any regular basis. READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Lebron James L.A. Home Vandalized With N-WORD…Hate Crime

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest