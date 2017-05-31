Lebron James L.A. Home Vandalized With N-WORD…Hate Crime

Lebron James has now become the target of a hate crime.
An L.A. home owned by LeBron James was the target of a hate crime — someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate and detectives are now investigating, cops tell TMZ Sports.
Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. We’re told the word was scrawled on the outer gate.
We’re told investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors which may show the perpetrator.
Records show LeBron bought the house back in 2015 but it does not appear he lives there on any regular basis. READ MORE
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
9 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours