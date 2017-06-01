Zaytoven Teams Up With Bankroll Fresh, Yung LA & Twista For New Music

Zaytoven is busy working on his upcoming debut album and he released his first official single, “East Atlanta Day” last month which features Gucci Mane and 21 Savage.
The super producer is now back with a new single,”Pose To” featuring Yung LA, the late Bankroll Fresh and Chicago’s own, Twista.
“Pose To” is the first release of Adult Swim’s Singles Program which is set to run for 52 consecutive weeks featuring exclusive music from some of the best artists in the game.
Zaytoven is also creating new music with Mike Will Made It.
Listen to “Pose To” below:
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
9 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours