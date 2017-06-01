Runway Richie: Switching Sides With Gucci Mane, Made It Happen, Hotlanta And More

Runway Richie stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new single “Switching Sides” featuring Gucci Mane. During the conversation Richie discusses”Made It Happen”, acting in the movie Hotlanta, China Cafeteria 2.5, and more.
