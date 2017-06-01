ATL
Home > ATL

Runway Richie: Switching Sides With Gucci Mane, Made It Happen, Hotlanta And More

B High

Posted 8 mins ago
Leave a comment

Runway Richie stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new single “Switching Sides” featuring Gucci Mane. During the conversation Richie discusses”Made It Happen”, acting in the movie Hotlanta, China Cafeteria 2.5, and more.

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Runway Richie: Switching Sides With Gucci Mane, Made It Happen, Hotlanta And More

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest