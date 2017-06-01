Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Black Music Month: Lori Hall Inspires Young Women To Pursue Their Dreams [Video]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Lori Flowers

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One


Lori Flowers, Director of Marketing at Radio One Atlanta has been in the industry for years. This Black Music Month she shares some tips for women looking to follow their dreams in the music industry. Check out the video below…


 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Black Music Month: Lori Hall Inspires Young Women To Pursue Their Dreams [Video]

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest