Stream Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made It New Mixtape ‘Gotti Made-It’

As promised, Yo Gotti and super producer, Mike Will Made It released their 9 track collab project, Gotti Made-It.

Just last night Nicki Minaj teased fans with a snippet record, “Rack It Up” which is number 5 on the mixtape.

Catch Yo Gotti on tour this summer with Meek Mill.

@mikewillmadeit X @yogottikom G O T T I M A D E I T 🙌🏽🔥💯 #GiftToTheSTREETS #LetterToTheTrap Tonight! A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

#GOTTIMADEIT PROJECT DROPPING TOMORROW , COMMENT BELOW IF YOU READY !! 🗣Eardrummers! A post shared by Mike WiLL Made It (@mikewillmadeit) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

