Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Stream Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made It New Mixtape ‘Gotti Made-It’

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 28 mins ago
Leave a comment
Mike Will Made It

Source: ATL Pics / ATL Pics

As promised, Yo Gotti and super producer, Mike Will Made It released their 9 track collab project, Gotti Made-It. 

Just last night Nicki Minaj teased fans with a snippet record, “Rack It Up” which is number 5 on the mixtape.

Stream Gotti Made-It below:

Catch Yo Gotti on tour this summer with Meek Mill.

#GOTTIMADEIT PROJECT DROPPING TOMORROW , COMMENT BELOW IF YOU READY !! 🗣Eardrummers!

A post shared by Mike WiLL Made It (@mikewillmadeit) on

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

 

lalaa shepard , Mike Will , Nicki Minaj , Yo Gotti

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Stream Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made It New Mixtape ‘Gotti Made-It’

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest