Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

The twins are working hard to reboot their popular WB ’90s series.

Posted 9 hours ago
A Sister, Sister remake is in the works!

According to Nylon, Tia Mowry confirmed that she and her sister Tamera Mowry are working on rebooting their popular WB ’90s series (1994 to 1999) about two identical twins separated at birth and reunited as teens. Yet, she admitted that making that happen is harder than would one would think.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told the publication. 

While other reboots including Roseanne, Twin Peaks, and Will and Grace are on the way, she stresses that her show is facing a few obstacles. 

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

However, it’s going to happen folks!

“It’s not dead in any kind of way,” The Game actress added. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

She also talked about her fave guest stars of the show, which included late actress Brittany Murphy, Kobe Bryant, Gabrielle Union, Christina Milian and Taraji P. Henson.

BEAUTIES: Would you watch a reboot of Sister, Sister?

