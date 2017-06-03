News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Brandy Was Found Unconscious On Plane And Ray J Speaks Out About It

B High

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Friday while preparing to take off on a flight from LAX to JFK singer Brandy fell into unconsciousness on the plane. She was taken to the hospital where she was released the same day and her brother Ray J made a statement regarding her condition.

brandy , Plane , Ray J , unconscious

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Brandy Was Found Unconscious On Plane And Ray J Speaks Out About It

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest