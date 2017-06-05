‘Super Soaker’ Inventor Funds Robotics Teams Through Non-Profit

Mobile, Alabama native Lonnie Johnson, the creator of the “Super Soaker,” is using his platform to pay it forward by funding high school robotics teams through his non-profit organization, reports NBC News.

Lonnie Johnson is now focusing on new battery technology, but his most rewarding pursuit may be sharing his knowledge with a new generation of engineers.

Now, he’s getting serious about giving back. His nonprofit helps fund high school robotics teams. One of them — the DISCbots from the nearby DeKalb International Student Center — is made up of refugees from nine countries. Incredibly, in just its second year, the DISCbots qualified for the world-wide robotics competition in Texas.

According to the outlet Johnson, who grew up during the civil rights movement and once worked as a NASA rocket scientist during his career, says that he simply wants to make a positive impact.

