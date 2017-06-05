The Untold Story of Reese Laflare: “I Don’t Get The Credit I Deserve”

During the interview, Reese defines his rules for fashion and speaks on the correlation between skating and recording music.

Reese also defines what a culture vulture is and the importance of supporting real artists.

Reese also credits artists Dom Kennedy, Pharrell, Lil B, OJ Da Juiceman, KEY! as some of his main influences.

“People are attracted to my lifestyle, the music is just the icing on the cake.” (Reese Laflare)

Reese VS The Universe is set to release June 21st which is also National Go Skateboarding Day.

