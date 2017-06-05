Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty > Music Videos

Peep Peewee Longway’s Acting Skills In New Visual

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Peewee Longway is known for having his foot in and out of the music industry but over the weekend he announced his return with a new music video for “Stepped On”. The track will appear on his upcoming project, The Blue M&M Vol. 3 set to release sometime this year.

Watch the music video below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Durtty Boyz , lalaa shepard , PeeWee Longway , the progress report

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Peep Peewee Longway’s Acting Skills In New Visual

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest