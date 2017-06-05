Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

She Get It From Her Mama: Blue Ivy Shines At Dance Recital

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Blue Ivy was the star of her dance recital, serving her mama’s charm and dance moves. Blue took center stage and dazzled in her corn rows and tutu as she hit her steps to to Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic jam September.

Watch the adorable video, below:


RELATED STORIES:

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce & Gabbana Floral Dresses On The Gram

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading She Get It From Her Mama: Blue Ivy Shines At Dance Recital

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest