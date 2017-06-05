Entertainment News
Halle Berry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Red Carpet Pose

Posted 4 hours ago
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Update: Halle Berry’s camp allegedly denied pregnancy rumors, calling it “completely untrue,” TheJasmineBrand reports. Halle also took to social media to poke fun at the rumors in an Instagram post where she jokes about a heart lunch.

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Halle Berry has the Internet buzzing after showing up to the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, this weekend, cradling what appears to a baby bump.

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


If Berry is indeed pregnant, this would be classified as her third geriatric pregnancy. It could be possible she underwent in-vitro fertilization, which would have allowed her to store some of her younger eggs until she was ready to give birth again.

Berry divorced Olivier Martinez, the father of her second child Maceo, in December, 2016, so it’s unclear who the father would be.

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Berry has yet to confirm the pregnancy. Janet Jackson recently had a geriatric pregnancy and gave birth to her first child at 49.

Congrats!

