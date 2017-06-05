Halle Berry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Red Carpet Pose

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Update: Halle Berry’s camp allegedly denied pregnancy rumors, calling it “completely untrue,”Halle also took to social media to poke fun at the rumors in an Instagram post where she jokes about a heart lunch.

Halle Berry has the Internet buzzing after showing up to the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, this weekend, cradling what appears to a baby bump.

in-vitro fertilization, which would have allowed her to store some of her younger eggs until she was ready to give birth again.

If Berry is indeed pregnant, this would be classified as her third geriatric pregnancy. It could be possible she underwent

Berry divorced Olivier Martinez, the father of her second child Maceo, in December, 2016, so it’s unclear who the father would be.

Berry has yet to confirm the pregnancy. Janet Jackson recently had a geriatric pregnancy and gave birth to her first child at 49.

