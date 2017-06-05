Harvard Rescinds Admissions Of Students Posting Racist Memes

The adage of “not putting anything on social media you couldn’t say in front of your boss” just got real for some students who were initially accepted into Harvard’s Class of 2021.

The Harvard Crimson reports that after discovering the existence of a group chat where students shared sexually explicit and racist memes, Harvard administrators revoked admissions offers to at least 10 prospective members of its next freshman class. It reports,

In the group, students sent each other memes and other images mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children, according to screenshots of the chat obtained by The Crimson. Some of the messages joked that abusing children was sexually arousing, while others had punchlines directed at specific ethnic or racial groups. One called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child “piñata time.”

…

The chat grew out of a roughly 100-member messaging group that members of the Class of 2021 set up in early December to share memes about popular culture. Admitted students found and contacted each other using the official Harvard College Class of 2021 Facebook group.

According to the Crimson, the Harvard Admissions Office emailed students who posted offensive memes in mid-April asking them to disclose every picture they sent over the group as well as a statement due the next day explaining their actions “for discussion with the Admissions Committee.”

Adios future Bannons, Kushners, and other psychotic 'masters of the universe.' No Harvard degree for you! https://t.co/Mf9hYhpjZh — Mynette Louie (@mynette) June 5, 2017

can't imagine being a parent of a kid un-accepted from Harvard for posting racist memes. Gotta just start over. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) June 5, 2017

“It is unfortunate that I have to reach out about this situation,” the email reads.

University officials have previously said that Harvard’s decision to rescind a student’s offer is final.

These children gonna learn soon enough…

SOURCE: Harvard Crimson

