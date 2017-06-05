Wild Photo, man mowing lawn during tornado #Whatstrending

Wild Photo, man mowing lawn during tornado #Whatstrending

A photo appearing to show Theunis calmly operating a mower as a tornado does its thing nearby has, of course, gone quite viral since first popping up on Facebook. Chatting with CTV News Sunday, Theunis explained what the hell he was thinking. “We’re originally from South Africa and this is the first time we’ve ever seen a tornado,” he said. “I was watching all the time to see what it was going to do.”

