Brawl Breaks Out In Front Of Lebron After Finals Loss [Viral Video]

Posted 3 hours ago
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty


LeBron James was pushed to safety by teammate J.R. Smith as a wild brawl erupted just feet away from the Cleveland Cavaliers star at the end of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

James, Smith, and the rest of their colleagues were making their way to the tunnel at Oracle Arena when at least three supporters began fighting as they leaned over the metal barricades separating the stands from the court.

