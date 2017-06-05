Brawl Breaks Out In Front Of Lebron After Finals Loss [Viral Video]

LeBron James was pushed to safety by teammate J.R. Smith as a wild brawl erupted just feet away from the Cleveland Cavaliers star at the end of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
James, Smith, and the rest of their colleagues were making their way to the tunnel at Oracle Arena when at least three supporters began fighting as they leaned over the metal barricades separating the stands from the court.
Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4. Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS & Photos]Source:Getty 4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11. Top Plays from Round 1 playoffs11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 25
21.Source:Getty 21 of 25
22.Source:Getty 22 of 25
23.Source:Getty 23 of 25
24.Source:Getty 24 of 25
25.Source:Getty 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours