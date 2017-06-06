National
Home > National

Sybrina Fulton: ‘I Am Considering Running For Office’ To Better The Lives Of Black Youth

Five years after the death of her son Trayvon, Fulton seeks a new path in advocating for Black lives.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Senate Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing On Stand Your Ground Laws

Source: Win McNamee / Getty


Sybrina Fulton, the mother of slain teen Trayvon Martin, says she plans to do more for Black youth killed by gun violence during a forum held on Friday in Miami at her alma mater, Norland Senior High School.

Fulton announced she may seek a political future in order to strengthen the lives of Black youth. “I am considering running for office … I can do my best,” Fulton said.

In the days following her son’s death, Fulton expressed that she refused to become a victim and instead used her devastation as a source of empowerment. She and Trayvon’s father, Stacy Martin, outlined their journey from grief-stricken parents to advocates in their book, “Rest In Power.”

As one of the founding members of Mothers of the Movement, Fulton joined WPLG’s initiative, “My Future, My Choice,” which aims to shed light on the rising gun violence in Miami.

During Friday’s town hall, Fulton remained vigilant that though her rise to the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement was evoked through the death of her son, her commitment remains stronger than ever, and she plans to do more.

 “The only thing I can do is try. And, I am not afraid to try,” she said.

SOURCE: WPLG

RELATED LINKS:

Florida Memorial University To Posthumously Award Trayvon Martin Degree In Aeronautical Science

Jay Z To Make Trayvon Martin Documentary Film Series

#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Five Years Later

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Sybrina Fulton: ‘I Am Considering Running For Office’ To Better The Lives Of Black Youth

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest