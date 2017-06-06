Word on the Streetz
Home > Word On The Streetz

#TrendingTopic WWYD If Your Friend Was A Thief

Mz Shyneka

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Nowadays you can’t put anything pass anyone.

2015 Throne Boxing Fight Night

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Your closet friends can become your biggest enemy, so we asked Atlanta WWYD If you friend stole from you!

Listen Here

friend thieves , trending topic , wwyd stealing

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading #TrendingTopic WWYD If Your Friend Was A Thief

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest