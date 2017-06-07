Ice Cube Ready To Take Bill Maher On Over “House N**ger” Comment On HBO’s “Real Time” Show

Via |

Bill Maher caught plenty of flak over the weekend for calling himself a “house n**ger” during an episode of HBO’s Real Time.

Although notable individuals such as Sen. Al Franken canceled their appearances on the show, Ice Cube is reportedly still showing up, ready to take Maher on.

According to TMZ, his appearance was initially booked to discuss the soon-to-be released 25th-anniversary edition of Death Certificate. Evidently, Cube’s team feels the opportunity to confront Maher couldn’t come at a better time.

