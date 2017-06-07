Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ice Cube Ready To Take Bill Maher On Over “House N**ger” Comment On HBO’s “Real Time” Show

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Bill Maher caught plenty of flak over the weekend for calling himself a “house n**ger” during an episode of HBO’s Real Time.

Although notable individuals such as Sen. Al Franken canceled their appearances on the show, Ice Cube is reportedly still showing up, ready to take Maher on.

According to TMZ, his appearance was initially booked to discuss the soon-to-be released 25th-anniversary edition of Death Certificate. Evidently, Cube’s team feels the opportunity to confront Maher couldn’t come at a better time.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Ice Cube Ready To Take Bill Maher On Over “House N**ger” Comment On HBO’s “Real Time” Show

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest