Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty > Music Videos

Watch Blac Youngsta & Lil Yachty Mock Old Rappers In New Visual

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 42 mins ago
Lil Yachty Tour

Source: Other / Radio One

Rising artists Blac Youngsta and Lil Yachty finally released a visual for their upbeat collab, “Hip Hopper”.

The music video takes place in what seems to be a Hip Hop retirement home where both rappers make fun of older rappers in the industry.

Catch Blac Youngsta on tour kicking off the end of June in New Orleans.

