Watch Blac Youngsta & Lil Yachty Mock Old Rappers In New Visual

Rising artists Blac Youngsta and Lil Yachty finally released a visual for their upbeat collab, “Hip Hopper”.

The music video takes place in what seems to be a Hip Hop retirement home where both rappers make fun of older rappers in the industry.

Catch Blac Youngsta on tour kicking off the end of June in New Orleans.

I'M GOING ON MY FIRST TOUR AND I'M HEADLINING IT MYSELF I JUST WANNA THANK MY FANS AND GOD 🙏🏾 GO TO BLACYOUNGSTAMUSIC.COM TO GET YOUR TICKETS #CMGHEAVYCAMP A post shared by Blac Youngsta (@blacyoungstafb) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

