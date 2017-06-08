Word on the Streetz
Home > Word On The Streetz

Trending Topic: Celeb Curve Encounters

Mz Shyneka

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

You ever be so excited to meet a celeb and they curve you!

Kanye West

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images / Getty Images

Check out the most hilarious curves ever from our Atlanta listeners!

Listen Here

celeb curves , Celebrity disses , celebrity encounters , Celebs , trending topic

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Trending Topic: Celeb Curve Encounters

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest