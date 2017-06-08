Quavo Has 10 Songs On Billboard Hot 100!

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ________________________ #Roommates, Quavo has been putting in work and it’s starting to pay off in a major way! __________________________ 2017 has been one of the biggest years for Quavo’s career. Along with contributing to the Migo's massive success, Quavo’s guest features have also found a home on 10 percent of the Billboard Hot 100 list. ____________________________ His willingness to work with a variety of different artists proves he's a major force to be reckoned with now and in the future. To put into perspective just how hard it is to accomplish this—Read more at theshaderoom.com
