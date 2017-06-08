Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

4:44 Probably Isn’t A New Jay Z Album & Now People Are Confused

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 31 mins ago
Leave a comment

Man in deep thought

Source: Colin Hawkins / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Speculation began to swirl like a cyclone when a curious marketing campaign kicked off from Jay Z’s TIDAL camp that gave no information other than the number “4:44.” Many people thought it signaled a new album from Hov, but it looks like that’s likely not the case.

During Wednesday night’s (June 7) NBA Finals, a trailer aired that finally shed some light on the mysterious campaign and it pointed to a film rather than an album — and people are either confused, convinced they know exactly what it is, or simply surprised.


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading 4:44 Probably Isn’t A New Jay Z Album & Now People Are Confused

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest