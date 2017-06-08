Check Out Lil Boosie’s Massive Jewelry Collection

Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie is known for his extravagant jewelry pieces which consist of a diamond Bible, a holy cross, and now a Lil Boosie pendant of his face, necklaces, and earrings.
Check out Boosie’s collection below.
Lalaa Shepard
