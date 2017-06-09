Mz Shyneka’s @WOTSN Wrap Up: Mary J. Blige Ordered To Pay Spousal Support, Halle Berry’s Pregnancy Rumors, Janet Jackson Sheds 50 Pounds – @1800hurt911

In this edition of Word On The Streetz Weekly Wrap Up, Mz Shyneka dishes on Mary J. Blige’s ex-husband being granted spousal support including $30k per month, Halle Berry’s false pregnancy rumors, and Janet Jackson’s reported 50 pound weight loss.
