Musiq Soulchild Introduces New Artist Willie Hyn And Breaks Down The Industry

B High

Posted 2 hours ago
Music Soulchild stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about Willie’s new single “Luh Baby”. During the conversation Musiq talks about his experiences in the music industry and what it takes to be successful.

