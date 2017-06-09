Musiq Soulchild Introduces New Artist Willie Hyn And Breaks Down The Industry

Music Soulchild stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about Willie’s new single “Luh Baby”. During the conversation Musiq talks about his experiences in the music industry and what it takes to be successful.
