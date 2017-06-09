Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In New York City?

2 Chainz has been traveling from city to city, excitedly promoting his upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music — but things took a turn once he got to New York City.

According to Page Six, New York’s infamous “hip hop cops” shut down Tity Boi’s industry listening party on Wednesday. The rapper invited the music industry’s cream of the crop to listen to his upcoming project at a gallery in Soho. Sources say police were parked outside and “ready to swoop in,” even before the doors opened at 7:30 p.m..

Just 15 minutes into the listening session, the NYPD, a fire marshal and a rep from the Department of Buildings shut the doors with the venue only a quarter full. Reports say that 2 Chainz wasn’t even allowed inside. The “Watch Out” rapper spent 45 minutes desperately pleading with cops, who said he didn’t have a permit for the party. A source told reporters, “The police seemed to get joy out of shutting down this event for one of the hottest hip-hop artists. There were 200 industry people invited to the party, but they shut the doors once 74 were inside. Police threatened those in line with a summons if they did not vacate the area. 2 Chainz arrived with an entourage of 20, and they wouldn’t let them in. He waited outside for 45 minutes and tried to reason with the cops and the DOB (Department of Buildings) to let his guests inside. He wasn’t screaming and yelling — he was disappointed.”

Officers finally decided to let 2 Chainz into his event as it was due to end. He got on the mic to apologize to the few people that did get in. He also tweeted about the incident:

Fire marshall shut down my listening!!! sorry to all my fans & supporters who gotturned away.I will make up for it tomorrow!! Details comin — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) June 8, 2017

In case you aren’t familiar with the hip hop police, they’re identified as a small unit of officers who monitor events to reduce violence in the “hip hop world.” They’re allegedly responsible for arresting Bobby Shmurda and the rest of GS9. However, NYPD released a statement saying, “Enforcement at the location was conducted by the Department of Buildings.” A rep for the department said 2 Chainz did not have a Temporary Place of Assembly certificate, which is required for events with more than 74 people.

The rapper insists that he will make it up to his fans — especially all the pretty girls who like trap music.