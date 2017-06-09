Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy Ma

The jabs keep coming.

Posted 3 hours ago
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

When Remy Ma dropped her diss track about Nicki Minaj, “Shether,” folks were waiting for a response from Onika. However, it seems like instead of dropping one diss track, Nicki is going on a diss tour, taking any chance she can get to slam Remy Ma. Most recently, she dropped some not-so-friendly bars on a track from 2 Chainz‘ upcoming album  Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

2 Chainz previewed the track at a listening party on Thursday and it seems like the self-proclaimed “queen” is still flexing on the boogie down Bronx native. Nicki boasts about breaking a record once held by Aretha Franklin — being the top female artist with the most hits on the Billboard Hot 100. “Papoose wrote the ‘ETHER’ record,” Nicki spits in “Realize,” “but I broke Aretha record.” Nicki then goes on to question if Nas even cleared his beat for Remy to use on “Shether.” You can check out Nicki’s bars below.

The four month battle continues! With tracks like this, fans are sure to be looking out for 2 Chainz’ album when it drops June 16.

Nicki Minaj Isn't Done Throwing Shots At Remy Ma

