Former NFL Star & Toya Wright’s Ex James Hardy Found Dead

Another tragedy has struck the NFL, and Toya Wright.

The reality star’s ex boyfriend, former NFL player James Hardy III, was found dead on Thursday, just weeks after the 31-year-old was reported missing. NewsChannel 15 reports that Hardy’s body was discovered in a river near Fort Wayne, Indiana after being reported missing by his family. His body was spotted by a Fort Wayne Filtration Plant employee, who was on his regular rounds of the area. The employee quickly alerted police, who arrived with rescue workers to remove the body.

Hardy’s family and friends are taking the shocking death pretty hard — so is his ex, Toya. The pair met back in 2009 when their blind date was filmed for her reality show Toya & Tiny. She took to Instagram after hearing the disturbing news to share her condolences:

I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Hardy family at this difficult time… may your heart and soul find peace and comfort. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RipJames A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

The shocking news of his death also comes just months after Toya suffered a dark tragedy, in which both of her brothers were murdered in New Orleans.

Police are still trying to determine the former Buffalo Bills star’s cause of death. Keep James Hardy’s family in your prayers.