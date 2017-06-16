CLOSE
New Music Friday: 2 Chainz, Big Boi and Young Thug All Drop Solo Albums Today

2 Chainz Private Album Listening Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Stream 2 Chainz’ “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” LP

ATLANTA, GA – The wait is finally over. After the original April 7 release date for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music came and went, 2 Chainz delivers his new album just in time for your summer functions.

The newest entry to 2 Chainz’s discography features 16 tracks and boasts production by Mike WiLL Made-It, Mike Dean, FKi, Mano and Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Guests include Migos, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songs, Jhené Aiko and Monica.

Finish this story [here]

Big Boi Drops New Solo Album “Boomiverse”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

Fans may never get to hear another Outkast album, but Big Boi is making sure listeners are still getting fresh music from one half of the duo. The Atlanta legend is back with a new solo album titled Boomiverse.

Finish this story [here]

Young Thug Finally Drops “Beautiful Thugger Girls” Album

Migos 'Culture' Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Are you ready for Young Thug the singer? Following weeks of teasers and hints, the Atlanta artist comes through with his new album Beautiful Thugger Girls.

Thugger first mentioned the project in April, billing E.B.B.T.G. as a “singing album.” He later previewed a country-style record, proving that he was not bluffing. Thug also claimed E.B.B.T.G. would be executive produced by Drake.

Finish this story [here]

 

 

