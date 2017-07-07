CLOSE
Local News: Boil Water Advisory+Georgia Congressional Election Results Lawsuit

Boil water advisory

Splish splash

Source: Natasha Sioss / Getty

Much of Atlanta and areas south of Atlanta are under a boil water advisory until noon today ( July 7, 2017).  There was a power outage at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant crews fixed the problem quickly but the water must be tested before it’s considered safe.  Areas affected include Cabbagetown, Edgewood, West End, Peopletown, Mechanicsville, and South Fulton County.

 

Gun missing in the shooting death of 10 year old Sincere Jordan

Ongoing Chicago Violence Draws Ire And Threat From President Trump To Send Federal Law Enforcement Help

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Police are looking for the gun that killed 10 year old Sincere Jordan.  Officers say another child pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Sincere Jordan this past 4th of July at a apartment in NW Atlanta.  Police are now looking for the man that they believe hid the gun.

 

Georgia Congressional Election Results Lawsuit

US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

The sixth congressional district race might now be over yet, a lawsuit has been filed questioning the results.  Republican Karen Handel won the race, but a lawsuit filed Monday ( July 3, 2017) claims Georgia’s touch screen voting system has security problems and without paper ballots there is no way to check.  The suit filed in Fulton County by the group Good Governance and voters based in Colorado.

 

