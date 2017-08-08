Yo' Durtty
Watch Trouble’s Uncut Visual For “Brick” Featuring Skippa Da Flippa

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Trouble and Skippa Da Flippa released the official visual for their collab record, “Brick”. The Cassius Jay produced track appears on Trouble’s latest mixtape, 16 and features naked women and the Duct Tape Ent crew.

Watch below:

