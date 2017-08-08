Watch Trouble’s Uncut Visual For “Brick” Featuring Skippa Da Flippa

Trouble and Skippa Da Flippa released the official visual for their collab record, “Brick”. The Cassius Jay produced track appears on Trouble’s latest mixtape, 16 and features naked women and the Duct Tape Ent crew.
Watch below:
Dese Muhfukkaz at Youtube and Vevo don banned my shit!!!!! We still puttin da “Brick” video out tomorrow doe…. Talkin Bout its too explicit….?! FUCK IT!!!!! I AINT EDITIN SHIT!!! DAT SHIT DROPPIN AT 12:16PM EST!!! TOMORROW!!!! #MMB!! #DTE!! FUCK DAT SHIT!!!! #ImJustTrouB #bannedfromvevo #bannedfromyoutube
Lalaa Shepard
