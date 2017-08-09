Yo Gotti Artist, MoneyBagg Yo Hosts Private Listening Party In Atlanta

CMG signee, MoneyBagg Yo is set to release a new mixtape this week called Federal 3x. Following a joint tape with Yo Gotti and a solo project, Heartless, MoneyBagg Yo has built a major buzz for himself in the streets. Just last night, the Memphis rapper hosted a private listening party in Atlanta at DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s, Mean Street Studios.

MoneyBagg Yo is also set to host several pop up shops in preparation for his Federal 3x mixtape release. The first one is set to take place in his hometown and another one next week in Atlanta, Ga in collaboration with media blog, The Progress Report.

Federal 3x is now available for pre-order and will officially release August 11th.

"Back Then They Was Laughing" …#federal3x 8/11 #preORDER NOW!! #linkNbio 🔥 A post shared by UGH UGH UGH UGHHH!! (@moneybaggyo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: