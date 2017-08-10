Yo' Durtty
Watch 2 Chainz Music Video For “Door Swangin”

2 Chainz just released the official visual for”Door Swangin”  off his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

The video takes place at the infamous pink trap house which no longer exists.

