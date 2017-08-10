Entertainment News
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A Baby

Cyn and Joe have taken their love & hip hop off-camera and now they're starting a family.

Posted 12 hours ago
VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Brian Ach / Getty


Cyn Santana is having a baby with her beau Joe Budden; they’re so excited they want to share it with the world!

The Love & Hip Hop star announced the good news today with a couple of glamorous pics on Instagram. Cyn was positively glowing for the photo shoot, where she wore a flower crown and veil atop her head.



Cyn and Joe have been together for about a year and they have been happily boo’d up all over the place (including Instagram) for months. The happy couple also appeared in a clip together, looking as content as can be.


Joe also celebrated the news with some posts of his own. He included a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot that looked appropriately cinematic, and he showed his more sentimental side with a poem dedicated to Cyn.



Congrats to the Cyn and Joe on their bundle of joy.

