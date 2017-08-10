Reec Host Amerigroup’s Style Tour Atlanta! Free school uniforms & more!

Reec Host Amerigroup’s Style Tour stop in Atlanta! Free school uniforms and more for families. Families were treated to school uniforms, designer shirts, ice cream, games, face painting and live entertainment! Remaining tour stops below!

8/13/17 12pm – 2pm: Style Tour – Delray Farms 2518 E Walnut Ave Dalton GA 30721

8/15/17 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Style Tour – South Cobb Recreation Center 875 Six Flags Drive Austell, GA 30168

