Reec Host Amerigroup’s Style Tour Atlanta! Free school uniforms & more!

Reec

Posted 37 mins ago
Reec Host Amerigroup’s Style Tour stop in Atlanta! Free school uniforms and more for families. Families were treated to school uniforms, designer shirts, ice cream, games, face painting and live entertainment! Remaining tour stops below!

FREE POPULAR FASHION Ts OR UNIFORM SHIRTS & SOCKS (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

8/13/17 12pm – 2pm: Style Tour – Delray Farms 2518 E Walnut Ave Dalton GA 30721

FREE POPULAR FASHION Ts OR UNIFORM SHIRTS & SOCKS (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

8/15/17 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Style Tour – South Cobb Recreation Center 875 Six Flags Drive Austell, GA 30168

