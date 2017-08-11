Kodak Black Disses Lil Uzi Vert & Lil Yachty

Despite being on the same XXL Freshmen cover back in 2016, Kodak Black went on a social media rant earlier today expressing his dislike for rappers, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty accusing them of being gay and not having real messages within their lyrics.

Kodak Black also announced that he has new music on the way but he misses the adrenaline of the street life.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

