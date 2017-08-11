Yo' Durtty
Kodak Black Disses Lil Uzi Vert & Lil Yachty

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 2 hours ago
Rapper Kodak Black is ordered held without bond on two warrants

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

Despite being on the same XXL Freshmen cover back in 2016, Kodak Black went on a social media rant earlier today expressing his dislike for rappers, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty accusing them of being gay and not having real messages within their lyrics.

Kodak Black also announced that he has new music on the way but he misses the adrenaline of the street life.

Lalaa Shepard

