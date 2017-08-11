BIG GIPP: Escaping Murder Attempt, Goodie Mob, Pimp C, 2pac, And More

Big Gipp came through Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High to share some knowledge and kick some flavor. During the conversation Gipp talked about Pimp C not wanting to do “Big Pimping” with Jay Z, 2pac playing “Hit Em Up” for the Goodie Mob first, nearly being murdered while sitting in his car and a whole lot more.
