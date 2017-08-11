Newsletter
Mz Shyneka’s @WOTSN Wrap Up: Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Is Suing Amber Rose – 1800Hurt911

Posted 7 hours ago
In this edition of Word On The Streetz Weekly Wrap Up, Mz Shyneka gives the rundown on Quantasia Sharpton, the woman that accused Usher of exposing her to herpes, the lawsuit that Wiz Khalifa’s mom has filed against Amber Rose, & Joe Budden and Cyn Santana’s baby on the way.

