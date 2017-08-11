National
Black Journalists Pull Out Of NABJ Panel After Omarosa Signs On

Attendees of the annual NABJ conference were miffed after discovering the WH liaison was asked to speak on a panel surrounding police brutality.

According to an unnamed source who spoke with The New York Post, Omarosa Manigault caused a serious stir after appearing at the National Association of Black Journalist’s annual meeting in New Orleans.

Attendees were outraged to find that the White House liaison was scheduled to speak on a panel surrounding police brutality and state sanctioned violence.

“The majority there don’t want her involved. It’s heavy drama — even the moderator is refusing. Everyone sees it as extremely offensive,” the source said in an interview with the outlet.

Several notable journalists were invited to appear alongside Manigault,  including New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb, Sandra Sterling, Alton Sterling‘s aunt, and Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile. Hannah-Jones was scheduled to moderate the discussion, but pulled out of the panel along with Cobb, prompting the organization to invite Ed Gordon from Bounce TV to step in as a last-minute host.

Cobb spoke with The Post, to explain that there were a variety of factor’s in addition to Manigault’s presence that caused him to walk away.

“It was that she was added at the eleventh hour and it was unclear whether we would be able to discuss substantive issues regarding the administration and its policing policies. Also, the panel was very disorganized, and basic things like format were not clear,” he said.

Former Bernie Sanders strategist Symone Sanders expressed her grievances with the NABJ’s choice to host Manigault on Twitter.

She later mentioned that her tweet prompted a discussion between herself and a former NABJ president.

SOURCE: New York Post

