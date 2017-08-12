Benched: Ezekiel Elliott Suspended For 6 Games

Dallas Cowboys Running Backhas been suspended from six games after a lengthy domestic violence investigation by the NFL.

The NFL announced today that Elliott has been ordered to sit out the next six games of the season for supposedly violating a personal conduct policy, ESPN reports.

Ezekiel was suspended after more than a year of research into claims that he had attacked his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, in Columbus, Ohio.

“League investigators interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, including Ms. Tiffany Thompson, who had alleged multiple instances of physical violence in July 2016, and Mr. Elliott,” The NFL explained in a statement. “The league also consulted with medical experts. League investigators examined all available evidence, including photographic and digital evidence, thousands of text messages and other records of electronic communications.”

Ezekiel was never charged with anything in Columubus as a result of the alleged domestic violence incident, because the city attorney’s office had “conflicting and inconsistent information” information on the case. However the NFL can still punish him, even without charges.

According to TMZ.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with four advisors outside of the league to decide how Ezekiel would be penalized before deciding to suspend him.

TMZ also reports that The Dallas Cowboys player is “extremely disappointed with the NFL’s decision,” and he is planning to fight the decision.

“The NFL’s findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it ‘cherry picks’ so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence,” Ezekiel’s reps Frank Salzano and Scott Rosenblum asserted in a statement. “For example, both the Columbus Prosecutor’s office as well as the NFL investigators expressly concluded and conveyed to our office (and others) that the accuser was lying about an alleged July 22, 2016 incident whereby she accused Mr. Elliott of pulling her out of her car and assaulting her. An allegation that was ultimately undermined by her false allegation of assault.”

They added, “In addition, the NFL’s own medical experts concluded that many of her injuries predated the week in question and likely occurred during a period of time when Mr. Elliott was not in contact with the accuser.”

Ezekiel and his team better work quickly because ESPN reports that they only three business days to file an appeal. A hearing has to be scheduled within 10 days after they got notice that Ezekiel was suspended.

RELATED STORIES:

NFL Player’s Home Broken Into And Vandalized With Swastikas And Racist Epithets

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Given 18 Years For Drugging And Raping Women

Afternoon Minute: NFL Star DeAndre Levy Raises $30,000 To Test Neglected Rape Kits In Detroit

Also On Hot 107.9: