Race War Erupts On The Streets Of Charlottesville!

Protesters and counter-demonstrators clashed on the streets of Charlottesville, VA today. White nationalists, members of alt-right groups, Confederate groups, anti-patriot organizations, and white supremacists gathered for the Unite the Right rally.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators erupted this afternoon. Several people were injured after fights broke out on the streets during the rally organized by white nationalists and neo-confederates.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency, while the Charlottesville Police Department has proclaimed an unlawful assembly against the protest.

Law enforcement has asked everyone to leave the area or they will be arrested. However, a crowd is still gathered.

Onlookers and protesters have taken to social media to discuss the events:

Any member of Congress who doesn’t condemn the actual Nazis in #Charlottesville has to go. Coward or sympatheizer, same difference. — John August (@johnaugust) August 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If people of color showed up to protest with weapons and shields it would be handled differently. These are white terrorist #Charlottesville — Cameron Fortney (@camsforte) August 12, 2017

This man is right on. “It’s the same system” pitting people against each other “on the basis of a crayon color.” #StopHate #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/BjZQgRbIZv — I Wicked Love TV (@IWickedLoveTV) August 12, 2017

Our legal observers are watching, making sure police don’t violate anyone’s rights. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/zoEIcFDoBN — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

White supremacists hurling LGBTQ Slurs, Nazi salutes & Violence NOT part of Trump Train.#Charlottesville #DISAVOWEDpic.twitter.com/vAt1jkkcoi — STOCK MONSTER (@StockMonsterUSA) August 12, 2017

First Lady, Melania Trump recently tweeted about the unfortunate events:

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

President Trump has yet to respond. We will keep you updated as the story continues.

Latest…