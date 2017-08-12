Race War Erupts On The Streets Of Charlottesville!

Photo by

Race War Erupts On The Streets Of Charlottesville!

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Protesters and counter-demonstrators clashed on the streets of Charlottesville, VA today. White nationalists, members of alt-right groups, Confederate groups, anti-patriot organizations, and white supremacists gathered for the Unite the Right rally.

Violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators erupted this afternoon. Several people were injured after fights broke out on the streets during the rally organized by white nationalists and neo-confederates.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency, while the Charlottesville Police Department has proclaimed an unlawful assembly against the protest.

Law enforcement has asked everyone to leave the area or they will be arrested. However, a crowd is still gathered.

Onlookers and protesters have taken to social media to discuss the events:

First Lady, Melania Trump recently tweeted about the unfortunate events:

President Trump has yet to respond. We will keep you updated as the story continues.

