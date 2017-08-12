Entertainment News
SMH: Paparazzi Run Up On Usher During Lunch

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 11, 2017

Source: SMXRF/Star Max / Getty


This Usher herpes scandal has turned into a media circus. Usher and Jermaine Dupri were enjoying lunch outside the Alfred Coffee eatery in West Hollywood on Friday when TMZ paparazzi ran up on him asking for a comment on the pending lawsuits stacked against him.

Jermaine Dupri waved the photogs away while usher seemed visibly bothered. Usher remained mum, but respectful while wishing the cameraman a good day.

Chile. Dis tew much. It appears usher and JD might be back in the studio. The super producer posted a photo of he and Usher on Instagram with crown emojis.

👑👑

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

Watch the awkward encounter, below:


