No Nookie For You! Michael Vick’s Wife Refused Sex Over Kaepernick Comments

wife was not a fan of her husband’s recent “Sunken Place” comments aboutafro and politics. Apparently,withheld sex because of it.

According to Page Six, in a preview of the upcoming VH1 reality show Baller Wives, Kijafa let her husband have it.



“Why does he have to change his hair for him to get a job?” Kijafa pressed Vick. Despite Vick acknowledging that he messed up, Kijafa still wasn’t having it.

“You know what you gonna be banned from this week? Banned from the bedroom,” she said.

Bloop!

She also stressed that she didn’t like the negative attention he was drawing on himself.

“It’s just no fun having you, you know, in the media again for negative things. It just scares me,” Kijafa said. “It makes me relive a part of our life that I’d just like to put in the past.”

As we previously reported , the retired quarterback came under fire last month when he shared some questionable theories as to why Kaepernick has yet to be picked up by a NFL team this season. Vick told Fox Sports’ Speak For Yourself hosts that the former 49ers quarterback had been blackballed because his hair isn’t “clean cut” enough

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

After being publicly dragged, Vick issued a public apology, stressing that he was “truly sorry.”

“At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said. I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick,” the 37-year-old told talk show host Dan Patrick.

“I’m not a general manager, I’m not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed and I’m truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.”

Baller Wives drops on VH1 on August 14:

