Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Nookie For You! Michael Vick’s Wife Refused Sex Over Kaepernick Comments

Kijafa Vick was not a fan of her husband's "Sunken Place" criticism about the quarterback's afro.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty


Michael Vick’s wife was not a fan of her husband’s recent “Sunken Place” comments about Colin Kaepernick’s afro and politics. Apparently, Kijafa Vick withheld sex because of it.

According to Page Six, in a preview of  the upcoming VH1 reality show Baller Wives, Kijafa let her husband have it.


“Why does he have to change his hair for him to get a job?” Kijafa pressed Vick. Despite Vick acknowledging that he  messed up, Kijafa still wasn’t having it.

“You know what you gonna be banned from this week? Banned from the bedroom,” she said.

Bloop!

She also stressed that she didn’t like the negative attention he was drawing on himself.

“It’s just no fun having you, you know, in the media again for negative things. It just scares me,” Kijafa said. “It makes me relive a part of our life that I’d just like to put in the past.”

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty


As we previously reported, the retired quarterback came under fire last month when he shared some questionable theories as to why Kaepernick has yet to be picked up by a NFL team this season. Vick told Fox Sports’ Speak For Yourself hosts that the former 49ers quarterback had been blackballed because his hair isn’t “clean cut” enough.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

After being publicly dragged, Vick issued a public apology, stressing that he was “truly sorry.”

“At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said. I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick,” the 37-year-old told talk show host Dan Patrick.

“I’m not a general manager, I’m not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed and I’m truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.”

Baller Wives drops on VH1 on August 14:

RELATED NEWS:

Update: Colin Kaepernick Brilliantly Responds To Michael Vick’s Sunken Place Comments

Michael Vick Apologizes For His ‘Sunken Place’ Comments About Colin Kaepernick’s Afro

Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis With Django Pic

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

6 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest