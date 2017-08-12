Drake and Future Sued For $25 Million By Woman Who Was Allegedly Raped At Their Concert

Drake and Future are facing a pretty serious and expensive lawsuit.

A woman who was allegedly raped at the duo’s concert last year is suing the rappers for $25 million, claiming their negligence led to her attack.

According to PEOPLE a lawsuit was filed this week in federal court by “Jane Doe,” who says she attended the Drake/Future concert on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The woman claims that “a man associated with Bridgestone Arena” approached her during the show and offered to take her backstage to meet the performers.

Jane Doe, 28, accepted his offer, but as she followed him backstage she alleges that the man—later identified as Leavy Johnson— “suddenly … pushed [her] to the ground and violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.”

Johnson, 38, was arrested back in May for the 2016 attack and is currently in jail awaiting his criminal trial.

In court documents, Jane Doe claims Johnson had a history of assault and outstanding warrants that the arena, the touring companies, security company and the famous rappers should have known about prior to hiring him.

Jane Doe is seeking no less than $25 million in damages, plus court costs, PEOPLE noted.

Reps for Drake and Future have yet to release any public statements on this pending lawsuit.

