HurtBae Kourtney Jorge Is Single, But You Have To Shoot Your Shot In Person [Exclusive Interview]

Kourtney Jorge aka #HurtBae is now a super single woman, but doesn’t want to find a man on the internet. Check out her latest interview from The Durtty Boyz as she explains how she wants to find love after the entire #HurtBae fiasco. Listen men, your best bet is to shoot your shot in person because she’s over the internet.

