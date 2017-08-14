ATL
#HurtBae Kourtney Jorge Is Single, But You Have To Shoot Your Shot In Person [Exclusive Interview]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 35 mins ago
Hurt Bae

Source: StarterCam / Radio One

Kourtney Jorge aka #HurtBae is now a super single woman, but doesn’t want to find a man on the internet. Check out her latest interview from The Durtty Boyz as she explains how she wants to find love after the entire #HurtBae fiasco. Listen men, your best bet is to shoot your shot in person because she’s over the internet.

