Snoop Dogg’s Protege, Clay James Debuts His 1st Country Record “Dat Bull Shxt”

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 4 hours ago
“Dat Bull Shxt ” is Clay James’ 1st Country record will be appearing on his upcoming “Trill Spill” EP presented by Snoop Dogg & Doggy Style Records set to release later this year. The track was produced by Savannah, Georgia production duo Aphelion and was mixed/mastered by Ontreal Bowers.
Follow on Twitter:  @WhoIsClayJames @AphelionSAV @SnoopDogg

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

