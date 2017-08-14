Snoop Dogg’s Protege, Clay James Debuts His 1st Country Record “Dat Bull Shxt”

“Dat Bull Shxt ” is Clay James’ 1st Country record will be appearing on his upcoming “Trill Spill” EP presented by Snoop Dogg & Doggy Style Records set to release later this year. The track was produced by Savannah, Georgia production duo Aphelion and was mixed/mastered by Ontreal Bowers.
Lalaa Shepard
